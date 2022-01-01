← Company Directory
Alvarez & Marsal
Alvarez & Marsal Salaries

Alvarez & Marsal's salary ranges from $91,078 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $233,971 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alvarez & Marsal. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Management Consultant
Median $168K
Data Science Manager
Median $210K
Accountant
$91.1K

Data Scientist
$148K
Financial Analyst
$99.5K
Human Resources
$163K
Information Technologist (IT)
$234K
Venture Capitalist
$131K

Associate

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Alvarez & Marsal is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $233,971. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alvarez & Marsal is $155,606.

