Software Engineer compensation in United States at BCG ranges from $177K per year for L1 to $196K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $196K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$177K
$156K
$1.5K
$19.3K
L2
$178K
$160K
$0
$17.9K
L3
$196K
$174K
$0
$21.7K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
