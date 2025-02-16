All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in United States at BCG ranges from $128K per year for Associate to $465K per year for Partner. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $230K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
$128K
$119K
$0
$8.4K
Consultant
$211K
$193K
$0
$18.4K
Project Leader
$274K
$222K
$0
$51.9K
Principal
$394K
$252K
$0
$142K
