Salaries

Business Analyst

All Business Analyst Salaries

BCG Business Analyst Salaries

Business Analyst compensation in United States at BCG ranges from $104K per year for L1 to $135K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Business Analyst $104K $99.5K $1.8K $2.5K L2 Senior Business Analyst $135K $116K $0 $18.2K L3 Lead Business Analyst $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- L4 Principal Business Analyst $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 1 More Levels

$160K Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at BCG ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Business Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.