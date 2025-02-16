All Business Analyst Salaries
Business Analyst compensation in United States at BCG ranges from $104K per year for L1 to $135K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$104K
$99.5K
$1.8K
$2.5K
L2
$135K
$116K
$0
$18.2K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***