All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at BCG ranges from $168K per year for L1 to $278K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $235K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$168K
$150K
$0
$18.1K
L2
$209K
$172K
$0
$36.7K
L3
$239K
$191K
$0
$48K
L4
$231K
$197K
$0
$33.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
