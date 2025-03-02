All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in United States at Paxos ranges from $200K per year for L3 to $336K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $231K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Paxos's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$200K
$183K
$14.9K
$2.5K
L4
$211K
$202K
$9K
$0
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$336K
$304K
$27.8K
$4.2K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Paxos, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
