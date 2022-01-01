Health Insurance Covers 90% of the employee premium

Health Savings Account (HSA) $100 per month contributed by employer. $200/mo for family

Dental Insurance Covers 90% of the employee premium

Vision Insurance Covers 90% of the employee premium

Paternity Leave 12 weeks

Maternity Leave 12 weeks

Gym Discount Wellness Apps

Disability Insurance Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1x annual salary

Life Insurance 1x annual salary

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Transport allowance Offered by employer

Free Lunch 3 days a week. $15 lunch credit for SF and NY offices

Phone Bill Reimbursement $40 per month. For internet and phone costs

Unique Perk Emergency Weather Support - Up to $150/day for any lodging, safety, and/or internet expenses

Unique Perk Groceries Reimbursement - $200/month for meals, coffee, tea, and groceries

Unique Perk Home Office Reimbursement - $200 for at-home office

401k 100% match on employee's contribution up to $2,500

Employee Credit $500 per year. For learning resources