Company Directory
Lattice
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Lattice Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $7,488

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

    Covers 90% of the employee premium

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,200

    $100 per month contributed by employer. $200/mo for family

  • Dental Insurance

    Covers 90% of the employee premium

  • Vision Insurance

    Covers 90% of the employee premium

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Gym Discount

    Wellness Apps

  • Disability Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    1x annual salary

  • Life Insurance

    1x annual salary

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Free Lunch $1,560

    3 days a week. $15 lunch credit for SF and NY offices

  • Sabbatical

    After 4 years of tenure

    • Home
  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $480

    $40 per month. For internet and phone costs

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k $2,500

    100% match on employee's contribution up to $2,500

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Credit $500

    $500 per year. For learning resources

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    • Other
  • Emergency Weather Support

    Up to $150/day for any lodging, safety, and/or internet expenses

  • Groceries Reimbursement

    $200/month for meals, coffee, tea, and groceries

  • Home Office Reimbursement

    $200 for at-home office

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Lattice

    Related Companies

    • Addepar
    • Accela
    • Personal Capital
    • Paxos
    • ConsenSys
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources