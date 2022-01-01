← Company Directory
Personal Capital
Personal Capital Salaries

Personal Capital's salary ranges from $118,405 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $225,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Personal Capital. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Management Consultant
$129K
Product Designer
$118K
Software Engineer
Median $190K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $225K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Personal Capital is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $225,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Personal Capital is $159,680.

