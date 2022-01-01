← Company Directory
Anchorage Digital
Anchorage Digital Salaries

Anchorage Digital's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager at the low-end to $235,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Anchorage Digital. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $235K
Business Analyst
$157K
Business Development
$131K

Software Engineering Manager
$101K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Anchorage Digital, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Anchorage Digital is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $235,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anchorage Digital is $143,725.

