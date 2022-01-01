← Company Directory
Francisco Partners
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Francisco Partners Salaries

Francisco Partners's salary ranges from $12,189 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $221,885 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Francisco Partners. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$104K
Data Scientist
$189K
Product Manager
$119K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Software Engineer
$12.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$222K
Solution Architect
$201K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Francisco Partners is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $221,885. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Francisco Partners is $153,917.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Francisco Partners

Related Companies

  • Point72
  • Akuna Capital
  • DRW
  • Chatham Financial
  • Vista Equity Partners
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources