← Company Directory
Vista Equity Partners
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Vista Equity Partners Salaries

Vista Equity Partners's salary ranges from $80,300 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Finland at the low-end to $345,805 for a Sales in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vista Equity Partners. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$159K
Financial Analyst
$192K
Sales
$346K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Software Engineer
$80.3K
Venture Capitalist
$169K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Vista Equity Partners is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $345,805. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vista Equity Partners is $169,150.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Vista Equity Partners

Related Companies

  • Apiture
  • LEK
  • CoreLogic
  • AffiniPay
  • Chatham Financial
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources