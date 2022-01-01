← Company Directory
AffiniPay
AffiniPay Salaries

AffiniPay's salary ranges from $65,325 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $168,840 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AffiniPay. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $154K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Customer Service
$65.3K
Human Resources
$121K

Marketing
$132K
Product Manager
$169K
UX Researcher
$99.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AffiniPay is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $168,840. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AffiniPay is $126,128.

