Akuna Capital Salaries

Akuna Capital's salary ranges from $65,325 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $342,600 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Akuna Capital. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Junior Software Engineer $186K
Senior Software Engineer $343K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quantitative Developer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $260K
Project Manager
Median $155K

Data Scientist
Median $225K
Accountant
$65.3K
Financial Analyst
$201K
Information Technologist (IT)
$221K
Recruiter
$99.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Akuna Capital is Software Engineer at the Senior Software Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $342,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Akuna Capital is $201,000.

