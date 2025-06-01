Software Engineer compensation in United States at Akuna Capital ranges from $188K per year for Junior Software Engineer to $402K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $210K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Akuna Capital's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
$188K
$148K
$893
$38.5K
Mid Level Software Engineer
$263K
$158K
$0
$104K
Senior Software Engineer
$402K
$213K
$0
$190K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title