Health Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Employees are responsible for paying 15% of the premium.

Vision Insurance Employees are responsible for paying 15% of the premium.

Life Insurance Offered by employer

Disability Insurance STD pays 60% of salary, up to $2,500 per week. LTD pays 60% of salary, up to $10,000 per month.

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

Sick Time 5 days

Maternity Leave 12 weeks

Paternity Leave 10 days

401k 50% match on the first 6% of base salary Employer contributions vest over 5 years (20% annually).

Remote Work Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Free Breakfast 5 days a week

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Bikes on Campus Offered by employer