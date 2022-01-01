← Company Directory
G-Research
G-Research Salaries

G-Research's salary ranges from $71,373 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $259,310 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of G-Research. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $169K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $146K
Information Technologist (IT)
$179K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$71.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$259K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at G-Research is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $259,310. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at G-Research is $169,360.

