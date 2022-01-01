Company Directory
Squarepoint Capital
Squarepoint Capital Salaries

Squarepoint Capital's salary ranges from $54,485 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $297,420 for a Software Engineering Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Squarepoint Capital. Last updated: 7/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Junior Software Engineer $112K
Software Engineer $166K

Quantitative Developer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $122K
Data Analyst
$54.5K

Financial Analyst
$104K
Investment Banker
$78.4K
Project Manager
$130K
Software Engineering Manager
$297K
Solution Architect
$89.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Squarepoint Capital is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $297,420. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Squarepoint Capital is $112,243.

