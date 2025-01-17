Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Squarepoint Capital ranges from £87.8K per year for Junior Software Engineer to £123K per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £108K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Squarepoint Capital's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
£87.8K
£66.2K
£3.3K
£18.2K
Software Engineer
£123K
£102K
£0
£21.2K
Senior Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Lead Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
