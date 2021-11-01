← Company Directory
FNZ
Work Here? Claim Your Company

FNZ Salaries

FNZ's salary ranges from $4,883 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Czech Republic at the low-end to $155,374 for a Solution Architect in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of FNZ. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$4.9K
Business Development
$111K
Data Analyst
$73.6K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

58 49
58 49
Information Technologist (IT)
$141K
Sales Engineer
$108K
Software Engineer
$58.3K
Solution Architect
$155K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at FNZ is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $155,374. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FNZ is $108,131.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for FNZ

Related Companies

  • Starling Bank
  • CoreLogic
  • SwissBorg
  • Riskalyze
  • Fenergo
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources