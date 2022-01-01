← Company Directory
Starling Bank
Starling Bank Salaries

Starling Bank's salary ranges from $37,314 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $149,329 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Starling Bank. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $96K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Customer Service
$37.3K
Data Scientist
$95.1K

Human Resources
$51.5K
Product Manager
$115K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$117K
Software Engineering Manager
$149K
The highest paying role reported at Starling Bank is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,329. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Starling Bank is $95,990.

