InvestCloud
InvestCloud Salaries

InvestCloud's salary ranges from $64,675 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $145,432 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of InvestCloud. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $84K
Business Analyst
$145K
Information Technologist (IT)
$72.4K
Product Manager
$121K
Project Manager
$64.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at InvestCloud is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $145,432. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at InvestCloud is $84,000.

