Synechron
Synechron Salaries

Synechron's salary ranges from $24,140 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $175,811 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Synechron. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $24.1K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $32.5K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $120K

Business Analyst
$86.8K
Data Analyst
$81.8K
Data Science Manager
$114K
Financial Analyst
$83.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$176K
Product Designer
$159K
Product Manager
$90.3K
Program Manager
$117K
Project Manager
$148K
Solution Architect
$73K
Technical Program Manager
$127K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Synechron is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,811. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Synechron is $102,268.

Other Resources