FNZ
FNZ Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FNZ's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

ZAR 994K - ZAR 1.16M
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
ZAR 919KZAR 994KZAR 1.16MZAR 1.29M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at FNZ?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at FNZ in South Africa sits at a yearly total compensation of ZAR 1,286,255. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FNZ for the Software Engineer role in South Africa is ZAR 918,753.

