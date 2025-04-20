Software Engineer compensation in United States at Lattice ranges from $210K per year for L3 to $285K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $216K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lattice's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$210K
$181K
$28.8K
$0
L4
$301K
$217K
$83.7K
$0
L5
$225K
$209K
$16K
$0
L6
$285K
$217K
$68.4K
$0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Lattice, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
3 years post-termination exercise window.
