Estimated Total Value: $20,340
Every 2 years up to $750
$1,500
20 weeks
Unlimited
20 weeks
Zen Room: you can recharge through meditation or complimentary massage.
Premiums paid for employee and dependents.
STD, LTD
$125 per month. For anything wellness related
$3,300 per year contributed by employer. $6,550 for families
8 free counseling sessions per topic.
$20,000 lifetime HRA benefit for fertility, infertility, & transgender expenses.
$175 per month. Cover mobile phone and Internet costs
Remote-first
50% match on employee's contribution up to $19,500
10% discount on purchase price of stock
A yearly budget for your individual learning and development goals.
An annual stipend of $2,000 to be used for conference attendance, workshops, tuition reimbursement and other professional development learning sources.
$20 per hour
8 weeks of PTO
8 weeks of PTO