Unique To GitHub
  • Cell phone purchase reimbursement

    Every 2 years up to $750

  • Home office reimbursement

    $1,500

    • Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Dental Insurance

  • Maternity Leave

    20 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Vision Insurance

  • Paternity Leave

    20 weeks

  • Gym On-Site $300

    Zen Room: you can recharge through meditation or complimentary massage.

  • Health Insurance

    Premiums paid for employee and dependents.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

    STD, LTD

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $1,500

    $125 per month. For anything wellness related

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $3,300

    $3,300 per year contributed by employer. $6,550 for families

  • Employee Assistance Program

    8 free counseling sessions per topic.

    • Home
  • Fertility Assistance

    $20,000 lifetime HRA benefit for fertility, infertility, & transgender expenses.

  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $2,100

    $175 per month. Cover mobile phone and Internet costs

  • Remote Work

    Remote-first

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

  • 401k $9,750

    50% match on employee's contribution up to $19,500

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    10% discount on purchase price of stock

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    A yearly budget for your individual learning and development goals.

  • Learning and Development

    An annual stipend of $2,000 to be used for conference attendance, workshops, tuition reimbursement and other professional development learning sources.

  • Employee Credit

    • Other
  • Donation Match

  • Volunteer Time Off

    $20 per hour

  • Family Leave

    8 weeks of PTO

  • Medical Leave

    8 weeks of PTO

