Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Maternity Leave 20 weeks

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 20 weeks

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Mega Backdoor Roth IRA Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Zen Room: you can recharge through meditation or complimentary massage.

Tuition Reimbursement A yearly budget for your individual learning and development goals.

Health Insurance Premiums paid for employee and dependents.

Fertility Assistance $20,000 lifetime HRA benefit for fertility, infertility, & transgender expenses.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance Offered by employer

Disability Insurance STD, LTD

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $125 per month. For anything wellness related

401k 50% match on employee's contribution up to $19,500

Donation Match Offered by employer

Volunteer Time Off $20 per hour

Health Savings Account (HSA) $3,300 per year contributed by employer. $6,550 for families

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer

Learning and Development An annual stipend of $2,000 to be used for conference attendance, workshops, tuition reimbursement and other professional development learning sources.

Phone Bill Reimbursement $175 per month. Cover mobile phone and Internet costs

Unique Perk Family Leave - 8 weeks of PTO

Unique Perk Medical Leave - 8 weeks of PTO

Unique Perk Cell phone purchase reimbursement - Every 2 years up to $750

Unique Perk Home office reimbursement - $1,500

Employee Assistance Program 8 free counseling sessions per topic.

Employee Credit Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) 10% discount on purchase price of stock