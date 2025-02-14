← Company Directory
GitHub
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

GitHub Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at GitHub ranges from $159K per year for Product Manager II to $282K per year for Staff Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $272K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$159K
$141K
$9.3K
$9.4K
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$270K
$192K
$62.6K
$16.3K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At GitHub, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at GitHub in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $406,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GitHub for the Product Manager role in United States is $265,000.

Other Resources