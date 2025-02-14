All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at GitHub ranges from $159K per year for Product Manager II to $282K per year for Staff Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $272K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GitHub's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$159K
$141K
$9.3K
$9.4K
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$270K
$192K
$62.6K
$16.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At GitHub, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
