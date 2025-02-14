Software Engineer compensation in United States at GitHub ranges from $136K per year for E1 to $542K per year for E6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $222K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GitHub's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E1
$136K
$114K
$13.9K
$8.4K
E2
$165K
$141K
$16.6K
$6.8K
E3
$213K
$165K
$34.7K
$13.5K
E4
$264K
$193K
$54.3K
$16.8K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At GitHub, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
