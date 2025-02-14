← Company Directory
GitHub
GitHub Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at GitHub ranges from $136K per year for E1 to $542K per year for E6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $222K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GitHub's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E1
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$136K
$114K
$13.9K
$8.4K
E2
Software Engineer II
$165K
$141K
$16.6K
$6.8K
E3
Software Engineer III
$213K
$165K
$34.7K
$13.5K
E4
Senior Software Engineer
$264K
$193K
$54.3K
$16.8K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At GitHub, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at GitHub in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $541,832. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GitHub for the Software Engineer role in United States is $218,350.

Other Resources