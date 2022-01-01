← Company Directory
Collective Health
Collective Health Salaries

Collective Health's salary ranges from $65,325 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $502,500 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Collective Health. Last updated: 2/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $155K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $250K
Business Operations Manager
$97.5K

Business Analyst
$65.3K
Data Analyst
$88.4K
Data Scientist
$124K
Financial Analyst
$149K
Product Designer
$170K
Product Manager
$297K
Sales
$503K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Collective Health, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Collective Health is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $502,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Collective Health is $152,125.

