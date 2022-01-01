Company Directory
Turo Salaries

Turo's salary ranges from $43,830 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Canada at the low-end to $331,650 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Turo. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
P1 $139K
P2 $172K
P3 $221K
P4 $258K
P5 $312K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $173K

UX Designer

Customer Service
$60.3K
Data Analyst
$147K
Data Scientist
Median $160K
Management Consultant
$216K
Marketing
$98K
Product Manager
$277K
Sales
$43.8K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$224K
Software Engineering Manager
$332K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Turo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Turo is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $331,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Turo is $172,800.

