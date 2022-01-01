← Company Directory
SeatGeek
SeatGeek Salaries

SeatGeek's salary ranges from $105,224 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $381,900 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SeatGeek. Last updated: 2/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $235K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $299K
Data Scientist
Median $175K

Information Technologist (IT)
$382K
Marketing
$318K
Product Designer
$125K
Project Manager
$105K
Software Engineering Manager
$239K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At SeatGeek, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SeatGeek is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $381,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SeatGeek is $236,793.

