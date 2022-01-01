← Company Directory
Carbon Health
Carbon Health Salaries

Carbon Health's salary ranges from $134,325 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $213,925 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Carbon Health. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $210K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $170K
Data Scientist
$134K

Information Technologist (IT)
$214K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Carbon Health, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Carbon Health is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $213,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Carbon Health is $190,000.

Other Resources