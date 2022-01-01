Carbon Health Salaries

Carbon Health's salary ranges from $134,325 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $213,925 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Carbon Health. Last updated: 6/6/2025
What's your salary progression?
Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!
New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC
1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k
~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC
5 YOE (new offer)...
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Carbon Health, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.