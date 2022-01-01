Company Directory
NEXT Trucking
NEXT Trucking Salaries

NEXT Trucking's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $180,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NEXT Trucking. Last updated: 9/9/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $180K
Business Analyst
$101K
Product Designer
$162K

Software Engineer
$164K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NEXT Trucking is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $180,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NEXT Trucking is $162,938.

