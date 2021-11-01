← Company Directory
Transfix
Transfix Salaries

Transfix's salary ranges from $63,582 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer in Germany at the low-end to $180,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Transfix. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $145K
Product Manager
Median $180K
Data Scientist
Median $131K

Business Analyst
$142K
Data Analyst
$115K
Sales Engineer
$63.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Transfix is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $180,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Transfix is $136,353.

