← Company Directory
Juniper Square
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Juniper Square Salaries

Juniper Square's salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $220,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Juniper Square. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $205K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $159K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $220K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Business Analyst
$80.4K
Financial Analyst
$99.5K
Product Designer
$126K
Recruiter
$141K
Sales
$149K
Solution Architect
$109K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Juniper Square, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Juniper Square is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $220,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Juniper Square is $140,719.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Juniper Square

Related Companies

  • Arrowstreet Capital
  • Vanguard
  • Aquent
  • Modis
  • Princeton Property Management
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources