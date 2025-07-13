Company Directory
Grammarly
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Grammarly Recruiter Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grammarly's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/13/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 212K - PLN 246K
Poland
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 196KPLN 212KPLN 246KPLN 274K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Recruiter submission at Grammarly to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

PLN 625K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 117K+ (sometimes PLN 1.17M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Grammarly, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Recruiter offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Grammarly in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 273,761. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grammarly for the Recruiter role in Poland is PLN 195,543.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Grammarly

Related Companies

  • PlanGrid
  • Mozilla
  • GitHub
  • Collective Health
  • Mixpanel
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources