Software Engineer compensation in United States at Grammarly ranges from $240K per year for L3 to $610K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $314K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grammarly's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$240K
$185K
$54.4K
$0
L4
$392K
$252K
$140K
$833
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Grammarly, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
