Sourcegraph
Sourcegraph Salaries

Sourcegraph's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $284,025 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sourcegraph. Last updated: 3/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
IC2 $158K
IC3 $244K
IC4 $284K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Sales
Median $242K
Business Development
$176K

Customer Service
$129K
Product Manager
$101K
Recruiter
$129K
Software Engineering Manager
$226K
Technical Program Manager
$271K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Sourcegraph, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sourcegraph is Software Engineer at the IC4 level with a yearly total compensation of $284,025. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sourcegraph is $201,000.

