Mapbox
Mapbox Salaries

Mapbox's salary ranges from $80,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Poland at the low-end to $332,775 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mapbox. Last updated: 2/23/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $80K
Product Manager
Median $226K
Business Development
$333K

Customer Service
$134K
Data Scientist
$151K
Financial Analyst
$121K
Information Technologist (IT)
$109K
Marketing Operations
$186K
Product Designer
$119K
Project Manager
$134K
Sales
$284K
Software Engineering Manager
$303K
Technical Program Manager
$186K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Mapbox, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mapbox is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $332,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mapbox is $150,750.

