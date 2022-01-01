← Company Directory
Cohesity
Cohesity Salaries

Cohesity's salary ranges from $115,575 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $448,200 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cohesity. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
MTS3 $196K
MTS4 $279K
MTS5 $369K
MTS6 $448K

Backend Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $320K
Product Manager
Median $149K
Business Analyst
$146K
Customer Service
$186K
Financial Analyst
$148K
Hardware Engineer
$175K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $150K
Marketing
$141K
Marketing Operations
$116K
Product Designer
$243K
Program Manager
$157K
Project Manager
$191K
Recruiter
$195K
Sales
$181K
Sales Engineer
$276K
Technical Program Manager
$161K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cohesity, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cohesity is Software Engineer at the MTS6 level with a yearly total compensation of $448,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cohesity is $183,413.

