Software Engineer compensation in United States at Cohesity ranges from $191K per year for MTS3 to $462K per year for MTS6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $330K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cohesity's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS3
$191K
$139K
$46.9K
$5.1K
MTS4
$291K
$197K
$86.6K
$7.2K
MTS5
$369K
$201K
$153K
$15.1K
MTS6
$462K
$232K
$212K
$17.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cohesity, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
