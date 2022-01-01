← Company Directory
OpenGov
OpenGov Salaries

OpenGov's salary ranges from $90,450 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $200,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of OpenGov. Last updated: 2/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $180K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $200K
Product Manager
Median $170K

Product Designer
$131K
Recruiter
$90.5K
Sales Engineer
$164K
UX Researcher
$174K
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At OpenGov, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at OpenGov is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $200,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OpenGov is $170,000.

