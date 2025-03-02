← Company Directory
OpenGov
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

OpenGov Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at OpenGov totals $180K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OpenGov's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
OpenGov
Senior Software Engineer I
Boston, MA
Total per year
$180K
Level
MTS3
Base
$143K
Stock (/yr)
$5K
Bonus
$32K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at OpenGov?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At OpenGov, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at OpenGov in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $220,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OpenGov for the Software Engineer role in United States is $175,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for OpenGov

Related Companies

  • Cohesity
  • mParticle
  • Veritone
  • Power Costs
  • Mode
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources