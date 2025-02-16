All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in Poland at Mapbox ranges from PLN 255K per year to PLN 358K. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 314K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mapbox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 309K
PLN 308K
PLN 815.4
PLN 0
L3
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Mapbox, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)