← Company Directory
Mapbox
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Mapbox Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Poland at Mapbox ranges from PLN 255K per year to PLN 358K. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 314K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mapbox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 309K
PLN 308K
PLN 815.4
PLN 0
L3
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Add CompCompare Levels

PLN 627K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 118K+ (sometimes PLN 1.18M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Mapbox, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Mapbox in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 357,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mapbox for the Software Engineer role in Poland is PLN 313,600.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Mapbox

Related Companies

  • Cohesity
  • LogDNA
  • Benchling
  • Sourcegraph
  • mParticle
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources