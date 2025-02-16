Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Poland at Mapbox ranges from PLN 255K per year to PLN 358K. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 314K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mapbox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 (Entry Level) PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- L2 PLN 309K PLN 308K PLN 815.4 PLN 0 L3 PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- L4 PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN --

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Mapbox, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Mapbox ?

