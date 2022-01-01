← Company Directory
Sourcegraph
Sourcegraph Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Dental Insurance

  • Gym Discount

    $100 monthly wellness stipend

  • Health Insurance

    We offer high-quality medical, dental, and vision care for all US-based full-time employees and their dependents. We cover 99% to 100% of premiums for employees and all of their dependents for each.

  • Life Insurance

    We offer basic life insurance and cover the full premium for all full-time employees.

  • Paternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Vision Insurance

  • Custom Work Station

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $1,200

    $100 per month

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

    • Home
  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $900

    $75 per month

  • Housing Stipend $600

    $50 per month

  • Fertility Assistance

    Up to $25,000 USD for fertility treatment.

  • Remote Work

    We are an all-remote team so you have flexible work hours, work with the best people worldwide, and never waste time commuting. We give you a budget to either work from a coworking space or set up your home office. Your paycheck automatically includes a fixed reimbursement for $50 of internet expenses monthly.

  • Relocation Bonus

    Whether you are relocating to join us or just moving places after you have already joined, we give you a yearly $1,000 stipend for hiring professional movers to reduce the stress associated with moving.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k

  • Roth 401k

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    In addition to on-the-job training, we offer a $1,000 yearly stipend for education (e.g., classes, books, conferences, etc.).

    • Other
  • Travel

    We have generous company, team, and individual travel budgets to encourage you to connect face to face with your teammates regularly.

