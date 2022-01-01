Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Gym Discount $100 monthly wellness stipend

Health Insurance We offer high-quality medical, dental, and vision care for all US-based full-time employees and their dependents. We cover 99% to 100% of premiums for employees and all of their dependents for each.

Life Insurance We offer basic life insurance and cover the full premium for all full-time employees.

Paternity Leave 16 weeks

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $100 per month

Maternity Leave 16 weeks

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Phone Bill Reimbursement $75 per month

Housing Stipend $50 per month

401k Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement In addition to on-the-job training, we offer a $1,000 yearly stipend for education (e.g., classes, books, conferences, etc.).

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Up to $25,000 USD for fertility treatment.

Unique Perk Travel - We have generous company, team, and individual travel budgets to encourage you to connect face to face with your teammates regularly.

Remote Work We are an all-remote team so you have flexible work hours, work with the best people worldwide, and never waste time commuting. We give you a budget to either work from a coworking space or set up your home office. Your paycheck automatically includes a fixed reimbursement for $50 of internet expenses monthly.