Lookout Salaries

Lookout's salary ranges from $106,469 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in India at the low-end to $169,150 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lookout. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $127K
Business Analyst
$128K
Data Scientist
$162K

Marketing
$168K
Product Manager
$106K
Software Engineering Manager
$169K
Technical Program Manager
$129K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Lookout, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lookout is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lookout is $129,350.

