← Company Directory
Infoblox
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Infoblox Salaries

Infoblox's salary ranges from $8,362 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in India at the low-end to $331,650 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Infoblox. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $41.9K

Backend Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$99.5K
Customer Service
$36.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$8.4K
Product Manager
$179K
Sales
$279K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$113K
Software Engineering Manager
$92.1K
Solution Architect
$332K
Technical Program Manager
$157K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Infoblox is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $331,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infoblox is $106,030.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Infoblox

Related Companies

  • Lookout
  • ExtraHop
  • Circadence
  • Vectra AI
  • ADARA Networks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources