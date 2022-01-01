← Company Directory
Vectra AI
Vectra AI Salaries

Vectra AI's salary ranges from $118,778 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Ireland at the low-end to $368,150 for a Information Technologist (IT) in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vectra AI. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $130K

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
$160K
Information Technologist (IT)
$368K

Marketing
$295K
Product Manager
$119K
Software Engineering Manager
$120K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Vectra AI is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $368,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vectra AI is $145,219.

