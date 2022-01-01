← Company Directory
Gigamon
Gigamon Salaries

Gigamon's salary ranges from $61,372 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in India at the low-end to $209,040 for a Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gigamon. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $175K
Hardware Engineer
$179K
Marketing
$80.4K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

58 49
58 49
Program Manager
$209K
Project Manager
$173K
Software Engineering Manager
$61.4K
Solution Architect
$174K
Technical Program Manager
$177K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Gigamon is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $209,040. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gigamon is $174,563.

