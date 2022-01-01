← Company Directory
Proofpoint
Proofpoint Salaries

Proofpoint's salary ranges from $72,436 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $543,150 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Proofpoint. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
L2 $148K
L3 $167K
L4 $207K
L5 $222K
L6 $306K
L7 $322K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $394K
Product Manager
Median $225K

Accountant
$139K
Business Analyst
$79.6K
Data Science Manager
$422K
Data Scientist
$72.4K
Financial Analyst
$112K
Human Resources
$169K
Marketing
$543K
Product Designer
$134K
Recruiter
$154K
Sales
$75.4K
Technical Program Manager
$186K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Proofpoint, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Proofpoint is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $543,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Proofpoint is $169,150.

