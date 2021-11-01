Company Directory
Automox
Automox Salaries

Automox's salary ranges from $119,400 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager at the low-end to $165,825 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Automox. Last updated: 8/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $165K
Human Resources
$129K
Product Manager
$166K

Program Manager
$119K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Automox is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Automox is $147,175.

